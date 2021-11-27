Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

