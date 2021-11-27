Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $161.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

