Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.89 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $2,539,440 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

