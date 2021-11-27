Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.87

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.87 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,613,816 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £726.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.