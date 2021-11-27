TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.09

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.68. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 30,176 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

