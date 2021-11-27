Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TATYY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.83. 1,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.1823 per share. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 5.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

