Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

