Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $252.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

