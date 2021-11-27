Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 447.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

