Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

Shares of SYK opened at $243.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

