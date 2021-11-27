Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,036 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,666,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.