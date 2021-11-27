Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after buying an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000.

IWO stock opened at $296.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $259.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

