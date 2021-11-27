Tecsys (TCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Tecsys to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.95 million.

TSE:TCS opened at C$55.71 on Friday. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$35.50 and a twelve month high of C$66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.00. The firm has a market cap of C$808.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on TCS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

