Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in November

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the October 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 53,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.6228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

