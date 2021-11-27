TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of T stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.36. 3,052,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,064. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.10. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$29.99.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 131.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

