Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE:TS opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.79. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.