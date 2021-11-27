The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTER shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

WTER stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 803,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,695. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.