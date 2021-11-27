The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

