The Coretec Group (CRTG) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS: CRTG) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The Coretec Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group’s peers have a beta of 2.26, suggesting that their average share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Coretec Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A -$1.85 million -2.28 The Coretec Group Competitors $312.69 million $18.27 million -33.73

The Coretec Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group. The Coretec Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Coretec Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Coretec Group Competitors 151 524 939 41 2.53

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.44%. Given The Coretec Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Coretec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50% The Coretec Group Competitors -30.27% 25.29% -2.86%

Summary

The Coretec Group peers beat The Coretec Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

