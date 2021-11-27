The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €10.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

