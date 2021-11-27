The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $136.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

