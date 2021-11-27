The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.45.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

SJM opened at $130.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.17. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

