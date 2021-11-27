The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,381 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average is $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

