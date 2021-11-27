Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 4.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $638.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $608.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

