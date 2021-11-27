TheStreet Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

