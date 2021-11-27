TheStreet Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
