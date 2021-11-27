Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 12,332 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 95.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $808,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

