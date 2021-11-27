Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $252.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day moving average is $251.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $212.78 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

