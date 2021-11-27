Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $590.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.