Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $690,000 Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $42.81 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $866.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

