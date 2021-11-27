Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Veritiv worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 35.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 37.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Veritiv by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

