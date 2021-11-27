Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Roku were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 416.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock worth $164,283,240. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $235.16 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.32 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.33.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

