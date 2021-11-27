Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 214,131 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 123,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $47,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $43.62 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

