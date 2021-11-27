Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,542 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DSP Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in DSP Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSPG opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSPG. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

