Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,459,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 111,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.24.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

