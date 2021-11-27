thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKAMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th.

thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. 10,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

