Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

