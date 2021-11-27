Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

NYSE FIS opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.38. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.