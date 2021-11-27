Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,870 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.96 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

