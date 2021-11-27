Tiaa Fsb Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 25,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.