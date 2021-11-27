Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.91.

Several research firms recently commented on TWM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:TWM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.28. 608,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,557. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.58. The company has a market cap of C$435.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

