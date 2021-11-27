Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TF stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a current ratio of 29.97. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$8.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.58. The firm has a market cap of C$775.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.76.

TF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

