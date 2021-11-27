Tlou Energy’s (TLOU) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON TLOU opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 14.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tlou Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £18.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

