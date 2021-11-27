Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $48.07 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.07 or 0.00088163 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $52.87 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

