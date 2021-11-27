Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

