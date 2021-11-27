Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE TTP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.