Traders Buy Large Volume of SG Blocks Put Options (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,338 put options on the company. This is an increase of 206% compared to the average daily volume of 764 put options.

SGBX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -4.96. SG Blocks has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 23.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SG Blocks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SG Blocks by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SG Blocks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 7.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

