Tranche Finance Trading 10% Higher This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and $81,131.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00233147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00088522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

