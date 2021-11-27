Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,120 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 39,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 119,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,275 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 256,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.39. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.