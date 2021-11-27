Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.06.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96,149 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.