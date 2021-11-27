Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $345.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

